National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth in 2024

Investments by Sukuk holders at National Bonds reached a record level of AED15.8 billion (US$4.2 billion) by the end of 2024, reflecting a growth of more than 22 percent compared to AED12.9 billion at the end of 2023.According to National Bonds, this growth is linked to the increasing number of reg...