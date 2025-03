ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has licensed 15 new private nurseries 1,250 additional seats across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.The new nurseries included British Orchard Nursery in Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi, with an average fee of AED17,750; Apple Field Nursery, Al Manhal, Abu...