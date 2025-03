Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate landscape

The real estate sector in Sharjah is undergoing a major transformation with the launch of the Ajmal Makan City – Sharjah Waterfront project in Al Hamriyah, a coastal development valued at AED25 billion (US$6.8 billion).The project spans over 60 million square feet and features a mix of residential, co...