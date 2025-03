Nahyan bin Mubarak praises art, creativity at Grand Finale of Global Musical 'Rajadhiraaj' in Dubai

DUBAI, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the grand finale of the spectacular musical “Rajadhiraaj – Love. Life. Leela,” the world’s first and largest theatrical musical depicting the life of Shri Krishna. The performance too...