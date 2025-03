Waqf Burj Al Khair donates AED1 million to support ERC projects

The Waqf Burj Al Khair in Abu Dhabi has made a financial donation of AED1 million to support the humanitarian and developmental programmes of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) as part of the "Year of Community" initiative. This contribution coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day.Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei...