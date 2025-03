First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is gearing up for the first round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, the most prestigious local championship taking place on Thursday, 20th March, at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.The competition will feature fierce matchups in the Adults and Under 21 categories. Known for ...