Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children residing in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi

SHARJAH, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its efforts to empower underprivileged children and uphold their right to read, and in line with UAE “Reading Month,” Kalimat Foundation (KF), a UAE-based non-profit organisation, has donated 400 Arabic-language books to Palestinian children residing in ...