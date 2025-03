Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation to help build safer world for vulnerable children in Global South

The Sharjah-based Crescent Group has partnered with the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF) to support the foundation’s programmes aimed at protecting and empowering vulnerable children in the Global South.In a signing ceremony held on 17 March 2025 at Crescent Group’s offices ...