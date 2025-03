Zayed Humanitarian Day celebrates Founding Father's legacy of giving: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day is a national occasion to honour the values of giving, charity, and human solidarity instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Za...