Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: Abdulla Al Hamed

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day is a significant occasion to honour the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al...