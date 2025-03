SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate business growth

To reinforce the gains from the emirate’s 44 percent surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, the Sharjah Investors Services Center (SAEED) has opened a new branch at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).The expansion aims to streamline business setup, attract further i...