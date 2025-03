MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised Ramadan Majlises through its representative offices in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah to raise awareness about the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant...