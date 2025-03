ERC launches Eid clothing project in Hadhramaut Governorate

AL MUKALLA, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched its annual charitable project yesterday in the Yemeni city of Al Mukalla, Hadhramaut Governorate, to distribute Eid clothing to children with special needs, orphans, and the most underprivileged families.This initiative i...