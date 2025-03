Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi

ADDIS ABABA, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The national airlines of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia have joined forces in a landmark Joint Venture (JV) that will transform connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Signed today at Ethiopian Airlines' headquarters in Addis Ababa, this...