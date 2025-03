Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human fraternity: Muslim Council of Elders

ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day represents a celebration of the highest values of giving, tolerance, and human fraternity. It draws ins...