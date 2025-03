Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term Ratings at 'BBB+’, outlook Stable

The United Arab Bank (UAB) announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable outlook and upgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'b+'.The upgrade of the VR reflects the bank’s improved asset quality and profitability metrics, which ...