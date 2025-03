Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said that celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day means reviving all the noble ethical values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in all aspects of life—politi...