Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday as Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo struck in the second half to earn Hajime Moriyasu's side a 2-0 win over Bahrain at Saitama Stadium, Reuters reported.Midfielder Kamada came off the bench to put Japan in front after 66 ...