Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Padel Association, crowned the winners of the local men’s and women’s padel tournament, which was held at the indoor padel hall at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.The tournament was the last segment of the sports activities of the 12...