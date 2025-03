Tarahum Charity Foundation covers AED1.25 million treatment costs for 8 patients on Zayed Humanitarian Day

In celebration of the Zayed Humanitarian Day, the Tarahum Charity Foundation has pledged to cover the medical expenses of eight patients, amounting to AED1.25 million. This initiative draws inspiration from the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who remains a remarkable model of g...