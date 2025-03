DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareholders for H2 of 2024

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reported that its shareholders have, in the general assembly held today, approved the payment of total dividend of AED3.1 billion for H2 of 2024, with a record date of 31st March 2025. The meeting, chaired by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of...