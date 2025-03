Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

Emirates Islamic has successfully issued a US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk on 18th March 2025.The Sukuk attracted a very strong order book in excess of $1.6 billion, resulting in a 2.1 times oversubscription rate. The strong investor demand allowed the Bank to tighten the spread by 30 basis points f...