Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and with close follow-up by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity a...