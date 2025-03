First-time asylum applications in EU down 13% in 2024

BRUSSELS, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, 912, 000 first-time asylum applicants (non-EU citizens) applied for international protection in EU countries, down by 13% compared with 2023 (1, 049, 500), according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.Syria has b...