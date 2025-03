UAE ranked top in Arab World, 21st globally in World Happiness Report

WASHINGTON, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE has secured 21st place in the 2025 World Happiness Report, surpassing the UK, US, and France, and leading Arab Region.This annual survey, compiled by Gallup, ranks 147 nations based on life satisfaction from 2022-2024. Finland retains its top spot for the...