Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, human coexistence

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Today marks the eleventh anniversary of the founding of the Muslim Council of Elders, under the leadership of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. The Council comprises a distinguished group of scholars, sages, and dignitaries from ac...