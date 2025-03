41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

GAZA, 23rd March, 2025 (WAM) -- Israeli shelling in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulted in the martyrdom of at least 41 Palestinians and the injury of 61 others, WAFA News Agency reported. The Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since 18 March has resulted in 673 deaths and 1,233 injurie...