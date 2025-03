In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appointing Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Maryam Eid AlMheiri as Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office, with the rank of Department Chairman.