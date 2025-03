Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetings

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, at his home in Al Ain Region.Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, along with his family and attendees, welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al N...