Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project

Drydocks World has been awarded the contract for the refurbishment and life extension of the FPSO Baobab Ivoirien, by MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd., further strengthening its position as a global leader in complex offshore asset upgrades.Set to commence in May 2025, the eight-month expedited proje...