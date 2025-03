Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels

Al Seer Marine and Damen International, an Abu Dhabi company, part of the Damen family, announced that their Joint Venture has secured a significant AED1.3 billion contract with Tawazun Council to manufacture advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).This four-year project will bolster the UAE's nava...