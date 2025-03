Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro-Ro joint venture

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group's Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has taken delivery of its first LNG powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) Ro-Ro vessel which will be utilised by the recently formed JV with Erkport, "United Global Ro-Ro."Forming part of Noatum Maritime's Ro-Ro expansion strategy...