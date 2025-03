Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement with Afghanistan Cricket Board

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) with the support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has confirmed a five-year destination support agreement with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).The agreement, which spans 2025-2029, positions Abu Dhabi as the exclusive ...