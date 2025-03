'Make It in the Emirates' 2025 to feature diverse range of sectors

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – ‘’Make It in the Emirates'' 2025 has announced the opening of visitor and media registration for its fourth edition, the largest industrial gathering in the UAE, set to take place from 19 to 22 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.Make it in the Emirates 2025 is led by...