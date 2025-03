Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic substances

Dubai Customs, operating under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, has thwarted a major smuggling attempt, intercepting 147.4 kilogrammes of narcotics and psychotropic substances at a strategic seaport, preventing their entry into the emirate.The operation underscores Dubai Customs’ unwa...