King of Jordan arrives in UAE on fraternal visit, welcomed by UAE President

Abu Dhabi, 25 March 2025 – His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a fraternal visit to the UAE.He was warmly received at Al Bateen Airport by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Also present to welcome Hi...