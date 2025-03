Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, honoured the winners of the 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Science Award (Community Year) along with the supporting entities, and institutional partners for their h...