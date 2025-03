DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

DUBAI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai International (DXB) is bracing for a holiday surge unlike any other, with more than 3.6 million guests in total expected to pass through its terminals during the Eid travel peak from 26 March to 7 April. The busiest day of the period is forecast for Saturday,...