EU recorded trade deficit of €11.1 billion in aluminium in 2024

BRUSSELS, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – The EU imported €29.5 billion worth of aluminium and related articles and exported €18.4 billion in 2024, resulting in a trade deficit of €11.1 billion, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.Compared with 2019, im...