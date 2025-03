Record-breaking annual growth in renewable power capacity in 2024: IRENA

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – – Renewable Capacity Statistics 2025 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) today shows a massive increase in renewable power capacity during 2024, reaching 4 448 gigawatts (GW). The 585 GW addition last year indicates a 92.5% share of the ...