Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks

SHARJAH, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (5) of 2025, amending Law No. (1) of 2025 on the reorganisation of the police and security forces in Sharjah. He also enacted Law No. (6) of 2025...