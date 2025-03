UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on specialists, experts, and members of the community—both citizens and residents—to observe the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1446 AH on the evening of Saturday, 29th March 2025, corresponding to the 29th of Ramadan.The "Shawwal Moon-Sighting Committee," formed un...