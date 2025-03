Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Tariq Al Futtaim Investments announced its contribution of AED 3 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers...