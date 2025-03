EPAA releases 46 seabirds as part of Sharjah Strandings Response Programme

SHARJAH, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah recently released 46 rehabilitated seabirds back into their natural habitat at Al Hira Beach, as part of the ongoing efforts under the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, launched in May 2021. This co...