DP World Foundation spends over AED 10 million on humanitarian aid during Ramadan

DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – DP World Foundation, the charitable arm of DP World, has dedicated over AED 10 million to humanitarian initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, impacting more than 100,000 people across the UAE, MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.Partnering with organisati...