Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, raised AED50 million in donations for The Child Fund during a charity Suhoor event themed ‘An Evening of Hope’. The gathering, attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Heal...