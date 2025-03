Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Education entrepreneur and philanthropist Sunny Varkey, and his family — whose legacy spans over 65 years of transforming education globally — today announced a contribution of AED 100 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamm...