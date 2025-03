Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, chairman of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, along with the esteemed members of the Council and its Secretary-General, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, has mourned, with acceptance of Allah’s divine decree, the revered scholar, Professor Dr. Mohamed Huss...