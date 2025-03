Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,000 contributors

DUBAI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign has achieved unprecedented success and raised double its target in under a month, affirming that the ca...