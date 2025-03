Unsustainable fashion, textiles in focus for International Day of Zero Waste 2025

NAIROBI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Ahead of the International Day of Zero Waste 2025, events in Nairobi, New York and across the world have shone a spotlight on waste in the fashion and textiles industry, highlighting the environmental and social challenges of overproduction and overconsumption caus...